The Crazy Rich Asians Movie Has the Star-Studded Cast of Your Dreams
The Crazy Rich Asians Movie Has the Star-Studded Cast of Your Dreams

Alert your book club, because the movie adaptation of Kevin Kwan's hit 2014 novel, Crazy Rich Asians, is finally on the way. The story follows Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) as she attempts to adapt to the insanely lavish world her boyfriend's family inhabits in Singapore and all of the over-the-top encounters she has along the way. Production on the film in Singapore and Malaysia began back in April, and luckily the all-Asian cast is pitch perfect (I know it's a little early, but maybe we can give the casting director an Oscar already?). In other words, you won't need to borrow Michele Selene Ang's Scarlett & Emma & Tilda & Matt t-shirt anytime soon. Get to know the cast below!

21 Books to Read Before They're 2017 Movies

Crazy Rich AsiansMovie CastingBooksMovies
