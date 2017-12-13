 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Everyone From Netflix's The Crown — Next to the Real Royals
Avengers Infinity War
Avengers: Infinity War — Everything You Need to Know, in 1 Place
Sophie Turner
Sophie Turner Shares How the Game of Thrones Cast Reacted to the Final Script, and OMG
Award Season
Here Are the 2018 SAG Award Nominees!
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Everyone From Netflix's The Crown — Next to the Real Royals

If you became utterly absorbed into the opulent world presented in Netflix's The Crown, you may have also started Googling around to see what the real royals looked like. Of course, we still follow Queen Elizabeth's every move to this day, but what did she and her family look like during the era that the show's first season takes place, in the '40s and '50s? Here's a quick look at the main characters on the show, alongside their real-life royal counterparts. We attempted to find photos of each at the age they're seen in the show, but we had to settle for some from a bit later on. Take a look!

Related
10 Real (but Unbelievable) Details From The Crown Season 1
14 Ways The Crown Gets the Royals Wrong
How Realistic Is King George VI's Death in Netflix's The Crown?
Queen Elizabeth II and Claire Foy
Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and Matt Smith
Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother and Victoria Hamilton
King George VI and Jared Harris
Princess Margaret and Vanessa Kirby
Peter Townsend and Ben Miles
Winston Churchill and John Lithgow
Anthony Eden and Jeremy Northam
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
The CrownThe British RoyalsRoyalsQueen Elizabeth IITV
The Royals
Yes, Meghan Markle Will Have to Curtsy to Kate Middleton
by Brittney Stephens
What Did Princess Diana Do After Divorce From Prince Charles
The Royals
7 Fascinating Facts About Princess Diana's Life After Her Divorce
by Brittney Stephens
Royal Family Marriage Rules
The Royals
Prince Harry Will Literally Need a Permission Slip to Marry Meghan Markle
by Brittney Stephens
When Did Prince Philip Become a Prince?
The Royals
The Truth Behind Prince Philip's Supposedly Scandalous Title Change
by Johnni Macke
What Is a Regnal Name?
The Royals
Unravelling the Mystery of Regnal Names: Why Prince Charles May Become King George VII
by Marcia Moody
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds