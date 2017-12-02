This Dramatic Cover of Taylor Swift's "I Did Something Bad" Is INCREDIBLE

 Skip Nav
"I Did Something Bad" certainly marks one of the more incendiary moments on Taylor Swift's explosive new album, Reputation, and I don't necessarily mean that as an insult. The song, which seems to be one of the tracks aimed at Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, represents a more carefree Swift who's leaning into this "evil" alter ego the mainstream media has crafted for her. Plus, it's just, like, a pretty great jam. As if things couldn't get any better, Broadway legends Cynthia Erivo and Shoshana Bean have released a dramatic, strings-heavy, and almost murderous version of the song, and I am 100 percent here for it. Can we get a studio version ASAP?

