You Might Not Know David E. Kelley's Name, but You've Definitely Watched His TV Shows

Big Little Lies won, well, big at the Emmy Awards this year, and one of the brains behind the project is legendary TV writer and producer David E. Kelley. Along with Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman, Kelley took home an award for outstanding limited series and was joined at the event by his wife of 24 years, Michelle Pfeiffer.

The HBO miniseries may be Kelley's most recent project, but it certainly isn't his first . . . or even his 10th. He's been in the business for over 30 years and has created some of the most iconic TV shows of the '80s and '90s — including medical dramas like Doogie Howser, MD and Chicago Hope and the law series Ally McBeal and The Practice. Keep reading: some of these may surprise you!