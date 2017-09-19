 Skip Nav
Here's the Complete List of 2017's Exciting Emmy Winners
This Is Us Season 2: Everything We Know . . . and Are Going to Cry About
Trump, Game of Thrones, and Oprah: Stephen Colbert's 17 Best Emmys Jokes
You Might Not Know David E. Kelley's Name, but You've Definitely Watched His TV Shows

Big Little Lies won, well, big at the Emmy Awards this year, and one of the brains behind the project is legendary TV writer and producer David E. Kelley. Along with Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman, Kelley took home an award for outstanding limited series and was joined at the event by his wife of 24 years, Michelle Pfeiffer.
The HBO miniseries may be Kelley's most recent project, but it certainly isn't his first . . . or even his 10th. He's been in the business for over 30 years and has created some of the most iconic TV shows of the '80s and '90s — including medical dramas like Doogie Howser, MD and Chicago Hope and the law series Ally McBeal and The Practice. Keep reading: some of these may surprise you!

LA Law, 1986-1987
Doogie Howser, MD, 1989-1993
Picket Fences, 1992-1996
Chicago Hope, 1994-2000
The Practice, 1997-2004
Ally McBeal, 1997-2002
Snoops, 1999-2000
Boston Public, 2000-2004
Girls Club, 2002
The Brotherhood of Poland, New Hampshire, 2003
Boston Legal, 2004-2008
The Wedding Bells, 2007
Harry's Law, 2011-2012
Monday Mornings, 2013
The Crazy Ones, 2013-2014
Goliath, 2016
Big Little Lies, 2017
Mr. Mercedes, 2017
