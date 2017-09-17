 Skip Nav
Photo Evidence Michelle Pfeiffer and David E. Kelley Have Barely Aged Since the 1998 Emmys

It appears Michelle Pfeiffer and husband David E. Kelley took a stop at the Fountain of Youth on their way to the Emmys. The longtime couple, who got hitched in 1993 and have been looking more and more in love with each passing year, hit the red carpet at the annual event on Sunday night and we couldn't help but notice that they've barely aged since attending the Emmys together back in 1998.

Sure, the Mother! star might have traded in her sparkly silver crop-top for a black lace gown, and David, who is a television writer and producer, has ditched his sunglasses, but the two look damn good. Read on to see their appearance at the 2017 Emmys compared with their stop at the same show nearly 20 years earlier!

