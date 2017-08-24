 Skip Nav
Halloweentown: How Debbie Reynolds Shared Her Movie Magic With a Whole New Generation

Debbie Reynolds was well-known for her roles in Singin' in the Rain and The Singing Nun, but most '90s kids remember her for playing Aggie Cromwell in Disney Channel's Halloweentown. What's not to love? She is witty and fun, but most importantly, her character teaches us that "being normal is vastly overrated." As a tribute to the late Reynolds, look back at her beloved character and all the magic she shared with a whole new generation of fans.

These Disney Channel Original Halloween Movies Will Make You Scream (With Joy)

When She Gave Us All a Valuable Lesson in Magic
When She Proved That 3 Cromwell Witches Are Better Than 1
When She Threw Some Epic Side-Eye
When She Rode Out in Style
When Her Witch's Brew Was Filled With Double the Toil and Trouble
When She Was Fantastically Whimsical
When She Taught Us Not to Judge a Book by Its Cover
When She Opened a Portal Like Nobody's Business
When She Shook Her Tail Feather
When Her Entrance Practically Put Mary Poppins to Shame
When She Wasn't Afraid of No Ghosts
When She Had the Baddest Bag on the Block
And of Course, When She Spoke True Words of Wisdom
