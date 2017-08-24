Halloweentown: How Debbie Reynolds Shared Her Movie Magic With a Whole New Generation

Debbie Reynolds was well-known for her roles in Singin' in the Rain and The Singing Nun, but most '90s kids remember her for playing Aggie Cromwell in Disney Channel's Halloweentown. What's not to love? She is witty and fun, but most importantly, her character teaches us that "being normal is vastly overrated." As a tribute to the late Reynolds, look back at her beloved character and all the magic she shared with a whole new generation of fans.