Demi Lovato and Jesse Williams Get Intimate in the Sexy "Tell Me You Love Me" Video

Demi Lovato has been teasing the release of the music video for her new single, "Tell Me You Love Me," on social media for a few days now, and the wait is finally over. This has to be one of her sexiest music videos yet thanks to the smoking hot Jesse Williams, who plays her future husband. The two share a few very intimate scenes as they get ready to walk down the aisle, but things don't go as planned. Find out what we mean in the music video above.