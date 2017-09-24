 Skip Nav
Will There Be The Deuce Season 2?

Get Ready For Double the Deuce: HBO Renews the '70s Drama For Season 2

If you're a big fan of shows that feature James Franco playing twins, then we have good news for you and your oddly specific tastes — HBO has renewed The Deuce for season two, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The drama dropped on Sept. 10, and it's been raking in rave reviews from critics ever since, for good reason. The gritty '70s drama set in Manhattan chronicles the rise of the porn industry in New York, and features stand-out performances from both Maggie Gyllenhaal and James Franco, who is pulling double duty playing a set of identical twins who couldn't be more opposite.
The Wire and Treme collaborators George Pelacanos and David Simon are behind season one, which succeeded in pulling in 2.2 million viewers across all HBO platforms.

Now that we know The Deuce is safe, check out what other shows have been renewed so far this season!

Image Source: HBO
The Deuce
