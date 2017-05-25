 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
TV Scorecard: Which Shows Have Been Renewed or Canceled in 2017?
The Keepers
The Keepers: 6 Theories About What Really Happened to Sister Cathy
Maisie Williams
Game of Thrones: 5 Things That Will Likely Happen to Arya Stark in Season 7
Dirty Dancing
20 Songs You Adored From the Original Dirty Dancing Soundtrack

What TV Shows Have Been Cancelled or Renewed in 2017?

TV Scorecard: Which Shows Have Been Renewed or Canceled in 2017?


Image Source: CBS

We are smack in the middle of the exciting, sometimes heartbreaking, time of the year when TV shows are either given the green light for a new season or axed forever — until the reboot eventually gets underway in 2036. Take a look to see what fates have been decided, and if the show you're looking for isn't on this list yet, check our 2016 scorecard.

What's Been Renewed

CBS

  • Code Black: The medical drama lives to see another season.
  • Elementary: The Sherlock-inspired drama will return.
  • The Amazing Race: As if you had any doubt that this competition series would be back!
  • Law & Order: SVU: Season 19 is on the way!
  • The Big Bang Theory: The hugely popular series will be back for at least two more seasons.
  • Blue Bloods: The family drama will return for season eight.
  • Hawaii Five-0: Season eight is on the way.
  • Life in Pieces: The 30-minute family comedy will be back for season three.
  • Madam Secretary: Another season of Tea Leoni's drama is coming.
  • Mom: Anna Faris and Allison Janney will return.
  • NCIS: Los Angeles: The spinoff will be back for season nine.
  • NCIS: New Orleans: Scott Bakula's spinoff is also returning.
  • Scorpion: The tech drama has earned a fourth season.
  • Bull: Season two is on the way!
  • Kevin Can Wait: CBS wants another season of Kevin James's sitcom.
  • MacGyver: The reboot lives to see another season.
  • Man With a Plan: Matt LaBlanc is a man with a job for another year.
  • Superior Donuts: The new series has gotten a second season.
  • Survivor: Lucky season 35 is on the way.
  • 60 Minutes: Of course, the veteran news series will return.
  • 48 Hours: The investigative show will also be back.
  • Criminal Minds: The procedural will get a 13th season.

NBC

  • This Is Us: NBC has greenlit the show for seasons two and three.
  • The Good Place: We will be getting season two of Bell's comedy.
  • Superstore: The comedy will return for a third season.
  • Blindspot: Season three is on the way.
  • Timeless: After being saved from cancellation, the drama will be returning for a second season.

ABC

  • Once Upon a Time: The fantasy drama will come back for season seven.
  • Modern Family: The Emmy winner will return for seasons nine AND 10.
  • Grey's Anatomy: Season 14 is on the way.
  • Scandal: Olivia Pope and company will return for season seven.
  • How to Get Away With Murder: Shonda Rhimes's TGIT will stay intact another year!
  • The Middle: The family comedy has been renewed for season nine.
  • Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: The Marvel property will come back for season five.
  • American Housewife: The freshman drama will get a second season.
  • Designated Survivor: The political drama with Kiefer Sutherland will get another shot.
  • Black-ish: The family sitcom will get another season.

Fox

The CW

  • iZombie: The series will return for season four!
  • The Originals: The spinoff will continue without its TVD predecessor.
  • The 100: The CW has renewed the series for a fifth season.
  • Riverdale: The Archie reboot was granted a second season.
  • Supergirl: The DC show was handed an early season three renewal.
  • The Flash: The speedster will return for a fourth season.
  • Arrow: Oliver and his merry band of vigilantes will come back for season six.
  • DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Season three is on the way.
  • Jane the Virgin: Jane will return for season four.
  • Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: The Golden Globe-winner is coming back for season three.
  • Supernatural: And finally, the Winchester brothers will be back for a 13th round.

Netflix

  • Stranger Things: The megahit will return on Halloween.
  • The OA: The sci-fi show will return for season two.
  • Love: Judd Apatow's romantic comedy series has scored a third season.
  • A Series of Unfortunate Events: The show will be back for a second season.
  • Grace and Frankie: Season four is on the way, and Lisa Kudrow has joined the cast!

Showtime

Freeform

FX

  • Baskets: The comedy will be back with season three.
  • American Horror Story: The popular show has been renewed through season nine.
  • Taboo: FX and BBC have ordered a second season of Tom Hardy's dark drama.

HBO

  • Silicon Valley: Another season is coming our way.
  • Veep: No surprise here; the Emmy-winning comedy will return.
  • Westworld: HBO's breakout hit has been renewed for a second season.
  • Divorce: Sarah Jessica Parker's NYC-set series will be back for season two.
  • Insecure: HBO has also renewed Issa Rae's comedy for season two.
  • Ballers: Dwayne Johnson's show will return for season three this Summer.
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm: Larry David has agreed to do a ninth season.
  • Crashing: Season two of Pete Holmes's comedy series is on the way.

Hulu

  • The Handmaid's Tale: The critically acclaimed adaptation is returning for season two.
  • The Mindy Project: The show has been renewed for a sixth and final season.
  • The Path: Hulu has renewed the cult drama for a third season.

Amazon

  • Mozart in the Jungle: Amazon has renewed its critical hit for season four.
  • Red Oaks: Amazon announced that Red Oaks's third season will be its last.

AMC

SyFy

  • 12 Monkeys: The time-travel series will return for a fourth and final season.
  • The Magicians: Season three is incoming.

CMT

  • Nashville: The resuscitated drama will come back for a sixth season on CMT.

IFC

  • Brockmire: IFC has ordered season two of the half-hour comedy.
  • Portlandia: The quirky comedy is getting one final season.

What's Been Canceled


Image Source: The CW

Fox

  • Scream Queens: Ryan Murphy's horror-comedy is over after two seasons.
  • Making History: The time-travel comedy is history.
  • Son of Zorn: The live-action/cartoon hybrid is done after one season.
  • APB: The futuristic cop drama starring Justin Kirk is dead in the water.
  • Pitch: After one season, Fox is pulling the plug on this sports drama.
  • Rosewood: Two seasons in, and Fox is done.
  • Sleepy Hollow: Fox is calling it quits after four seasons.

ABC

  • The Real O'Neals: After two seasons, the show is over.
  • Dr. Ken: Ken Jeong's medical comedy is history.
  • Imaginary Mary: Viewers didn't tune in for Jenna Elfman's show, and now they never will.
  • American Crime: Though critically acclaimed, the anthology drama is through.
  • Secrets and Lies: After a solid first season, rating dipped in season two and ABC has canceled the drama.
  • The Catch: The sexy crime thriller is no more.
  • Last Man Standing: Tim Allen's show has been canceled.
  • Time After Time: After five episodes, ABC has pulled the low-rated drama.

NBC

  • The Blacklist: Redemption: NBC has pulled the plug on the spinoff.
  • Powerless: The superhero comedy is officially done.
  • Emerald City: We hardly got to know this Wizard of Oz adaptation before it was canceled.

CBS

  • The Odd Couple: CBS is calling it quits after three seasons.
  • Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders: Say goodbye to the Criminal Minds spinoff.
  • The Great Indoors: Will Arnett's comedy is over after a single season.
  • 2 Broke Girls: After six seasons, CBS canceled the comedy.
  • Doubt: CBS pulled Katherine Heigl's legal drama after just two episodes.

The CW

  • Frequency: The time-travel drama failed to catch on after one season.
  • No Tomorrow: The CW also axed this whimsical romantic drama.

FX

  • Man Seeking Woman: The show has been canceled after three brilliant (but low-rated) seasons.

Disney Channel

OWN

  • Love Thy Neighbor: OWN canceled the Tyler Perry-produced show.
  • For Better or Worse: This show, also from Perry, is ending with its current season.

WGN

  • Outsiders: After two seasons, the drama has been shut down.
Join the conversation
Entertainment NewsTV
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Fashion News
New York Fashion Week's Most Important Moments
by Sarah Wasilak
2017 Oscars Winner Predictions
Oscars
Who Will Win the 2017 Oscars? Our Predictions
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Oscar Ballot 2017
Oscars
Fill Out Our Oscar Ballot For a Chance to Win $1,000!
by Maggie Pehanick
Oscars
Here's the Printable Oscars Ballot You Need For This Year's Show
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Oscar-Nominated Movie Checklist 2017
Oscars
Oscars Movie Challenge: Use Our Checklist as You See All the Movies!
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Celebrities You Didn't Know Had Oscars
Oscars
10 Celebrities You Didn't Know Had Oscars
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds