What TV Shows Have Been Cancelled or Renewed in 2017?
TV Scorecard: Which Shows Have Been Renewed or Canceled in 2017?
Image Source: CBS
We are smack in the middle of the exciting, sometimes heartbreaking, time of the year when TV shows are either given the green light for a new season or axed forever — until the reboot eventually gets underway in 2036. Take a look to see what fates have been decided, and if the show you're looking for isn't on this list yet, check our 2016 scorecard.
What's Been Renewed
CBS
- Code Black: The medical drama lives to see another season.
- Elementary: The Sherlock-inspired drama will return.
- The Amazing Race: As if you had any doubt that this competition series would be back!
- Law & Order: SVU: Season 19 is on the way!
- The Big Bang Theory: The hugely popular series will be back for at least two more seasons.
- Blue Bloods: The family drama will return for season eight.
- Hawaii Five-0: Season eight is on the way.
- Life in Pieces: The 30-minute family comedy will be back for season three.
- Madam Secretary: Another season of Tea Leoni's drama is coming.
- Mom: Anna Faris and Allison Janney will return.
- NCIS: Los Angeles: The spinoff will be back for season nine.
- NCIS: New Orleans: Scott Bakula's spinoff is also returning.
- Scorpion: The tech drama has earned a fourth season.
- Bull: Season two is on the way!
- Kevin Can Wait: CBS wants another season of Kevin James's sitcom.
- MacGyver: The reboot lives to see another season.
- Man With a Plan: Matt LaBlanc is a man with a job for another year.
- Superior Donuts: The new series has gotten a second season.
- Survivor: Lucky season 35 is on the way.
- 60 Minutes: Of course, the veteran news series will return.
- 48 Hours: The investigative show will also be back.
- Criminal Minds: The procedural will get a 13th season.
NBC
- This Is Us: NBC has greenlit the show for seasons two and three.
- The Good Place: We will be getting season two of Bell's comedy.
- Superstore: The comedy will return for a third season.
- Blindspot: Season three is on the way.
- Timeless: After being saved from cancellation, the drama will be returning for a second season.
ABC
- Once Upon a Time: The fantasy drama will come back for season seven.
- Modern Family: The Emmy winner will return for seasons nine AND 10.
- Grey's Anatomy: Season 14 is on the way.
- Scandal: Olivia Pope and company will return for season seven.
- How to Get Away With Murder: Shonda Rhimes's TGIT will stay intact another year!
- The Middle: The family comedy has been renewed for season nine.
- Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: The Marvel property will come back for season five.
- American Housewife: The freshman drama will get a second season.
- Designated Survivor: The political drama with Kiefer Sutherland will get another shot.
- Black-ish: The family sitcom will get another season.
Fox
- New Girl: The Zooey Deschanel comedy has been granted one final season.
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine: The comedy is coming back for another season.
- The Exorcist: Shockingly, Fox renewed the show for season two.
- Gotham: The Batman-inspired tale will return.
- Last Man on Earth: Will Forte's smart comedy will be back.
- The Mick: Kaitlin Olson will be back with a second season of the comedy.
- Lethal Weapon: Fox has renewed the action-packed drama for round two.
- Empire: The hip-hop drama has been renewed for a fourth season.
- So You Think You Can Dance: Fox's competitive dance show is coming back for season 14.
- Lucifer: The drama is getting a third season.
The CW
- iZombie: The series will return for season four!
- The Originals: The spinoff will continue without its TVD predecessor.
- The 100: The CW has renewed the series for a fifth season.
- Riverdale: The Archie reboot was granted a second season.
- Supergirl: The DC show was handed an early season three renewal.
- The Flash: The speedster will return for a fourth season.
- Arrow: Oliver and his merry band of vigilantes will come back for season six.
- DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Season three is on the way.
- Jane the Virgin: Jane will return for season four.
- Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: The Golden Globe-winner is coming back for season three.
- Supernatural: And finally, the Winchester brothers will be back for a 13th round.
Netflix
- Stranger Things: The megahit will return on Halloween.
- The OA: The sci-fi show will return for season two.
- Love: Judd Apatow's romantic comedy series has scored a third season.
- A Series of Unfortunate Events: The show will be back for a second season.
- Grace and Frankie: Season four is on the way, and Lisa Kudrow has joined the cast!
Showtime
- The Affair: The sexy series is coming back for a fourth season.
Freeform
- The Fosters: The show has been picked up for a fifth season.
FX
- Baskets: The comedy will be back with season three.
- American Horror Story: The popular show has been renewed through season nine.
- Taboo: FX and BBC have ordered a second season of Tom Hardy's dark drama.
HBO
- Silicon Valley: Another season is coming our way.
- Veep: No surprise here; the Emmy-winning comedy will return.
- Westworld: HBO's breakout hit has been renewed for a second season.
- Divorce: Sarah Jessica Parker's NYC-set series will be back for season two.
- Insecure: HBO has also renewed Issa Rae's comedy for season two.
- Ballers: Dwayne Johnson's show will return for season three this Summer.
- Curb Your Enthusiasm: Larry David has agreed to do a ninth season.
- Crashing: Season two of Pete Holmes's comedy series is on the way.
Hulu
- The Handmaid's Tale: The critically acclaimed adaptation is returning for season two.
- The Mindy Project: The show has been renewed for a sixth and final season.
- The Path: Hulu has renewed the cult drama for a third season.
Amazon
- Mozart in the Jungle: Amazon has renewed its critical hit for season four.
- Red Oaks: Amazon announced that Red Oaks's third season will be its last.
AMC
- The Night Manager: A second season of the miniseries is in "early development."
- Fear the Walking Dead: AMC has greenlit a fourth season, with new showrunners.
SyFy
- 12 Monkeys: The time-travel series will return for a fourth and final season.
- The Magicians: Season three is incoming.
CMT
- Nashville: The resuscitated drama will come back for a sixth season on CMT.
IFC
- Brockmire: IFC has ordered season two of the half-hour comedy.
- Portlandia: The quirky comedy is getting one final season.
What's Been Canceled
Image Source: The CW
Fox
- Scream Queens: Ryan Murphy's horror-comedy is over after two seasons.
- Making History: The time-travel comedy is history.
- Son of Zorn: The live-action/cartoon hybrid is done after one season.
- APB: The futuristic cop drama starring Justin Kirk is dead in the water.
- Pitch: After one season, Fox is pulling the plug on this sports drama.
- Rosewood: Two seasons in, and Fox is done.
- Sleepy Hollow: Fox is calling it quits after four seasons.
ABC
- The Real O'Neals: After two seasons, the show is over.
- Dr. Ken: Ken Jeong's medical comedy is history.
- Imaginary Mary: Viewers didn't tune in for Jenna Elfman's show, and now they never will.
- American Crime: Though critically acclaimed, the anthology drama is through.
- Secrets and Lies: After a solid first season, rating dipped in season two and ABC has canceled the drama.
- The Catch: The sexy crime thriller is no more.
- Last Man Standing: Tim Allen's show has been canceled.
- Time After Time: After five episodes, ABC has pulled the low-rated drama.
NBC
- The Blacklist: Redemption: NBC has pulled the plug on the spinoff.
- Powerless: The superhero comedy is officially done.
- Emerald City: We hardly got to know this Wizard of Oz adaptation before it was canceled.
CBS
- The Odd Couple: CBS is calling it quits after three seasons.
- Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders: Say goodbye to the Criminal Minds spinoff.
- The Great Indoors: Will Arnett's comedy is over after a single season.
- 2 Broke Girls: After six seasons, CBS canceled the comedy.
- Doubt: CBS pulled Katherine Heigl's legal drama after just two episodes.
The CW
- Frequency: The time-travel drama failed to catch on after one season.
- No Tomorrow: The CW also axed this whimsical romantic drama.
FX
- Man Seeking Woman: The show has been canceled after three brilliant (but low-rated) seasons.
Disney Channel
- Girl Meets World: The reboot was the first show of 2017 to get a cancellation slip.
OWN
- Love Thy Neighbor: OWN canceled the Tyler Perry-produced show.
- For Better or Worse: This show, also from Perry, is ending with its current season.
WGN
- Outsiders: After two seasons, the drama has been shut down.