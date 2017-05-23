Dirty Dancing Remake: Yep, Abigail Breslin Is Still Getting Put in a Corner

Come May 24, one of your favorite '80s movies is getting the reboot treatment. ABC is remaking Dirty Dancing, and the new cast has some very big dancing shoes to fill: Abigail Breslin and Colt Prattes are taking over for Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze, who played the leads in 1987. There are a ton of pictures from the upcoming TV movie, and they will no doubt give you flashbacks to the original Summer romance. Take a look, starting with the cast's gallery photos!