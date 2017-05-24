Dirty Dancing TV Movie Cast
See Which Stars Are on Board For the Dirty Dancing Remake
Photo 1 of 13
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
See Which Stars Are on Board For the Dirty Dancing Remake
Dirty Dancing turns 30 this year, and to celebrate, ABC is remaking the classic. The adaptation premieres on Wednesday, and we're anxious to see how it will live up to the original. Abigail Breslin is playing the iconic role of "Baby," and we have to admit, her love interest (Colt Prattes) is pretty easy on the eyes. See which other stars are on board for the revival below.