See Which Stars Are on Board For the Dirty Dancing Remake
Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones Season 7 Trailer: "The Great War Is Here"
Dirty Dancing
20 Songs You Adored From the Original Dirty Dancing Soundtrack
Celine Dion
Celine Dion Hated "My Heart Will Go On" at First, and 13 Other Wild Facts About the Song
See Which Stars Are on Board For the Dirty Dancing Remake

Dirty Dancing turns 30 this year, and to celebrate, ABC is remaking the classic. The adaptation premieres on Wednesday, and we're anxious to see how it will live up to the original. Abigail Breslin is playing the iconic role of "Baby," and we have to admit, her love interest (Colt Prattes) is pretty easy on the eyes. See which other stars are on board for the revival below.

