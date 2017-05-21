 Skip Nav
Drake Basically Shut Down Las Vegas by Performing in the Fountain at the Bellagio
Drake Performing at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Drake Basically Shut Down Las Vegas by Performing in the Fountain at the Bellagio

Drake sees your lame stage, Billboard Music Awards, and he raises you a FOUNTAIN. The rapper turned up in the famous fountain at the Bellagio in Las Vegas to perform "Gyalchester," and we have a hard time believing the entire city didn't just stop and watch. Seriously, this is the most attention the water feature has gotten since Ocean's Eleven. Check out the performance, and see how many awards Drake won on Sunday!

