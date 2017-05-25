 Skip Nav
Evan Peters's Biographical Drama Is Completely Different From American Horror Story

Image Source: Everett Collection

Evan Peters is well-known for his alluringly creepy characters on American Horror Story, but he recently took on a different genre entirely with his film Dabka. The biographical drama, which premiered at Tribeca Film Festival, tells the true story of Canadian journalist Jay Bahadur, who gained mass attention for his detailed account of piracy in Somalia. Not only does the film paint the Somali pirates and its people in a new light, but it also inspires its audiences to take a leap of faith and go after their dreams. We had a chance to sit down with Peters and his character's real-life counterpart, and they discussed what it was like working with Al Pacino (who plays Jay's mentor), Bahadur's small cameo, and the biggest turning point in each of their careers.

POPSUGAR: Jay, what was your first reaction when you found out that Evan would be playing you?
Jay Bahadur: Disbelief. I never really believed the movie was going to get made until it was. When you have film agents, they're always telling you, "Yeah, you'll sell the rights and there's a five percent chance the movie will get made." But I got to give it to Bryan [Buckley] (the director) — he was very committed to the project, pushed it all the way until the end, and was true to his word.

PS: Were you very hands-on filming?
JB: Oh, no. I was very hands-off. I was a consultant on the film, so they would call me sometimes to ask questions like, "Does this look right in Somalia?" or "What does the radio studio look like?" So, I sent them a lot of photos I had taken over the years, and then of course, I had the book, which some of it ended up in the movie. I shot two seconds of footage that ended up in one of the car scenes. And I had small cameo as my character (Peters) watches me get shot on runway in a dream sequence.

Image Source: Getty / Ilya S. SavenokJay Bahadur (pictured on the right) with the cast and director.

ADVERTISEMENT

PS: Bryan Buckley said something interesting during the movie's premiere: that in life, there are a lot of nos, but this movie is about the yeses. What was your biggest yes?
JB: For me, I would say the first "yes" [was] on the book deal. I was in touch with an editor the whole time and he couldn't really believe that I was actually doing this and going there. And when I got back, I sent him a proposal and I got the "yes" on the book pretty quick, which was the turning point in my career.
Evan Peters: I would say when Ryan Murphy said "yes" to me being on American Horror Story. That was definitely a big turning point.

PS: Evan, what was it like working with Al Pacino?
EP: It was amazing. He's very present and in the moment and obviously a veteran and legendary actor. I just watched him and listened as he operated. I heard Robert Duvall say about Marlon Brando that the difference between action and cut is that there is no difference. He doesn't really change, he just kind of flows into it, and that was what was so cool about working with Al Pacino is that he really just flowed into it and became it. I still can't believe that I'm saying I worked with Al Pacino. It was f*cking awesome.

PS: What is the main reaction you hope people have to this film?
EP: Well, I think it's two things. It's one: To go after your dreams. Take that leap of faith and get out there and do it. Stop waiting and thinking that you're not quite prepared enough, and just hit the ground running. And the other thing is to see the Somali people for who they really are and what they're going through and why they're becoming pirates and what we can do to help. Just open your eyes to what's going on in the news now. Hopefully this creates more compassion for people who have, until now, been portrayed in a very negative light.

