The True Stories Behind 21 American Horror Story Characters

American Horror Story: Freak Show drew a lot of inspiration from history, several of Coven's most memorable characters are based on real figures, and American Horror Story: Hotel continued the tradition. While we're gearing up for season seven, check out the characters throughout each season who are based on real people, murderers, and stories. Beware: this is not for the faint of heart.

Season 1: Elizabeth Short, aka The Black Dahlia
Season 1: The Nurse Murders and the Richard Speck Case
Asylum: Kit and Alma Walker and Barney and Betty Hill
Asylum: Anne Frank
Coven: Madame Delphine LaLaurie
Coven: Papa Legba
Coven: Marie Laveau
Coven: The Axeman of New Orleans
Freak Show: Pepper and Schlitze Surtees
Freak Show: Edward Mordrake
Freak Show: Jimmy Darling and Grady Franklin Stiles, Jr.
Freak Show: Twisty the Clown and John Wayne Gacy
Freak Show: Dot and Bette Tattler and Violet and Daisy Hilton
Hotel: Mr. March and H.H. Holmes
Hotel: Aileen Wuornos
Hotel: Richard Ramirez
Hotel: Jeffrey Dahmer
Hotel: John Wayne Gacy
Roanoke: Miranda and Bridget Jane
Roanoke: Scáthach
Roanoke: Thomasin White
