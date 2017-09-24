 Skip Nav
Kendall Jenner's Outfits in Fergie's New Video Will Light Up Any Fashion Girl's Day

The release of Fergie's new music video for "Enchanté (Carine)" was a lovely surprise on a Friday morning. Also just as exciting? Kendall Jenner's countless costume changes throughout the poppy film. Immediately, we pinpointed straight-off-the-runway looks from Miu Miu, Oscar de la Renta, and Marc Jacobs. So after your eyes light up at all the paillette sequins and vibrantly colored dresses, read ahead to find out exactly what the model's wearing. Now who says fashion and music don't go hand in hand?

Video
Marc Jacobs Resort '18
Marc Jacobs Resort '18
Marc Jacobs Resort '18
Oscar de la Renta Fall '17
Miu Miu Fall '17
Miu Miu Fall '17
Miu Miu Fall '17
Miu Miu Fall '17
