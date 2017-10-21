Fifth Harmony Channeled Their Inner Mean Girls For This Epic Performance

Fifth Harmony brought down the house at this year's Tidal X Brooklyn benefit concert with a sultry performance of their song "He Like That." Immediately after the performance aired on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night, observant fans pointed out how similar the group's dance moves were to the now-famous "Jingle Bell Rock" dance scene in 2004's Mean Girls movie. While unconfirmed, it does appear that the choreography was inspired by the film. Watch their epic performance above and decide for yourself.