 Skip Nav
Madelaine Petsch
9 Things to Know About Fan-Favorite Riverdale Star Madelaine Petsch
Chris Hemsworth
Here Are Some Shirtless Photos of Chris Hemsworth to Help You Make It Through The Week
Sandra Bullock
Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall Pack On the PDA Amid Wedding Rumors
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
TIDAL's Benefit Concert Was Basically a Gathering Place For Girls Who Run the World

When Beyoncé arrived at the TIDAL X Brooklyn benefit concert at the Barclays Center on Tuesday night, we're just going to go right ahead and assume that you could hear a pin drop, because who wouldn't be in awe of her presence? Bey, who recently welcomed twins Rumi and Sir with JAY-Z, walked the red carpet in a stunning emerald dress, and although she didn't perform alongside her man, she did watch him front the sidelines.

This year's TIDAL concert benefited all of the places effected by recent natural disasters, and the highlight of the night was definitely all of the strong and sexy women who dominated the stage. Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Remy Ma, Fifth Harmony, and Karen Rodriguez were among the artists who performed. Check out all the women who showed everyone who runs the world (pun intended), and all for a great cause, below.

Related
11 Beyoncé and JAY-Z Moments That Prove Their Love Was on Top This Year
Willow Smith
Iggy Azalea
Fifth Harmony
Remy Ma
Cardi B
Karen Rodriguez
Jennifer Lopez
Beyoncé
Beyoncé
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
BeyoncéCardi BKaren RodriguezIggy AzaleaFifth HarmonyWillow SmithRemy MaJennifer Lopez
Celebrity Kids
The Smith Family Steps Out in Full Force to Support Jaden on His Big Night
by Monica Sisavat
Iggy Azalea's Diamond Rings From French Montana Instagram
Iggy Azalea
Count How Many Diamond Rings French Montana Just Put on Iggy Azalea's Finger
by Sarah Wasilak
Iggy Azalea Dating French Montana August 2016
Iggy Azalea
Iggy Azalea Is Dating Khloé Kardashian's Ex, French Montana
by Monica Sisavat
Willow Smith Beauty Looks
Willow Smith
39 Times Willow Smith Was a Beauty Badass (and You Wanted to Copy Her)
by Lauren Levinson
Where Did Jennifer Lopez Get Her Start?
Jennifer Lopez
The Surprising Way Jennifer Lopez Got Her Start in Hollywood
by Celia Fernandez
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds