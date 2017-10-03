DWTS: Frankie Muniz Goes Full Justin Timberlake During His *NSYNC Performance

Dancing With the Stars was full of guilty pleasures on Monday night. While some of the contestants went back to the '80s for their performances, Frankie Muniz went back to the early 2000s to fulfill his lifelong dream of being in a boy band. Not only did he dance to *NSYNC's "It's Gonna Be Me" for his samba number, but he and partner Witney Carson even dressed the part by going full Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears circa 2001 American Music Awards. Seeing as the the band just celebrated their 22nd anniversary, this was definitely the perfect throwback.