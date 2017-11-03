 Skip Nav
Movie Trailers
You'll Get Chills Watching Luke Skywalker in the New Star Wars: The Last Jedi Teaser
Grey's Anatomy
4 Times Grey's Anatomy Has Used "The Tumor Plot"
Netflix
These 46 New Titles Coming to Netflix in November Will Help You Survive Thanksgiving

Freak Show Characters on the Twisty Comic Book in AHS: Cult

Oh, Hi! 3 Freak Show Characters Made a Surprise Cameo on American Horror Story: Cult

With so many seasons coming before it, American Horror Story: Cult has been able to sprinkle each episode with sneaky references to previous seasons, characters, and storylines. After season seven's recent episode, "Winter of Our Discontent," included a wine bottle label with ties to Freak Show, "Drink the Kool-Aid" also hinted at the fourth season, only this time it was a little more obvious.

Toward the beginning of the episode, Ally Mayfair-Richards is reunited with her young son, Oz, after a long time spent apart due to Ivy's involvement in Kai's cult. Though Oz is hesitant to embrace Ally at first, he quickly comes around after she gifts him an issue of the Twisty: The Clown Chronicles comic book that she previously banned from the house because of her intense coulrophobia. Obviously, Twisty is (unfortunately) a prominent character in the Freak Show season (and has popped up in Cult a few times as well), but if you look closely, you'll also see three other characters on the side of the cover: Pepper, Jimmy Darling, and Meep.

The surprise appearance from the long-lost characters literally lasts for two seconds, but it's especially interesting considering that Evan Peters — who stars in Cult as crazed cult leader Kai Anderson — is the one who played Jimmy Darling. Either way, it's fun to see the Easter egg trend continue throughout the season . . . but we're also not opposed to never seeing Twisty on our television screens ever again — OK, Ryan Murphy?

Image Source: FX
Join the conversation
American Horror Story CultAmerican Horror Story Freak ShowAmerican Horror StoryTV
Humor
This Facebook Account Is Dedicated to Every Single Instagram Boyfriend Out There
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Russian Facebook Ads From 2016 Election Released Nov. 2017
2016 Election
Here's What Those Russian Facebook Ads We've Been Hearing About Actually Look Like
by Chelsea Hassler
If Toddlers Had Facebook
Humor
If Toddlers Had Facebook, This Is Exactly What Their Posts Would Look Like
by Alessia Santoro
What Not to Post on Facebook
Tech Tips
6 Things You Should Never Post on Facebook
by Lisette Mejia
Facebook Math Puzzle
Facebook
Try Solving This Math Puzzle That Is Making People Go Crazy on Facebook
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds