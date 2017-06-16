GLOW: Meet the Tough-as-Nails Cast of Your New Netflix Obsession

Are you ready to rumble? Yes? OK, now that that's settled, are you also ready to meet the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling? Netflix's GLOW arrives on the streaming giant on June 23, so now is the perfect time to get to know the comedy's eclectic cast. Familiar faces like Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, and Chris Lowell are joined by some seriously talented newcomers in what is surely going to be your favorite show of the Summer.