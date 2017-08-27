 Skip Nav
These Game of Thrones Characters Were Actually Recast

Game of Thrones has such a sprawling ensemble — numbering well into triple digits — that you can be forgiven if you've never noticed a few recastings here and there. Some are hidden by an extensive use of prosthetics, some go unnoticed because a character becomes much more prominent than in previous seasons, and some even date back to the unaired pilot. Here are 14 characters on HBO's fantasy drama who are now played by someone other than the original actor cast in the role.

David Michael Scott as Beric Dondarrion
Richard Dormer as Beric Dondarrion
Ed Skrein as Daario Naharis
Michiel Huisman as Daario Naharis
Freddie Stroma as Dickon Tarly
Tom Hopper as Dickon Tarly
Octavia Selena Alexandru as Leaf, Child of the Forest
Kae Alexander as Leaf
Conan Stevens as The Mountain
Ian Whyte as The Mountain
Hafþór Julius Bjornsson as The Mountain
Aimee Richardson as Myrcella Baratheon
Nell Tiger Free as Myrcella Baratheon
Richard Brake as the Night King
Vladimir Furdik as the Night King
Steven Blount as Rickard Karstark
John Stahl as Rickard Karstark
Sarah MacKeever as Selyse Baratheon
Tara Fitzgerald as Selyse Baratheon
Callum Wharry as Tommen Baratheon
Dean-Charles Chapman as Tommen Baratheon
Struan Rodger as the Three-Eyed Raven
Max von Sydow as the Three-Eyed Raven
