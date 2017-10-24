 Skip Nav
Hush Is a Terrifying, Brilliant Horror Movie, and It's on Netflix
We've said it once and we'll say it again: Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen will rule Halloween, but if we were dressed as any Game of Thrones character, we'd definitely stay far away from this St. Louis, MO, home. Instead of stuffing garbage bags with leaves or sprawling fake spider webs across the bushes, this St. Louis family decided to take Halloween to the next level, and KSDK.com reporter Marianne Martinez was there to capture it.

The bony White Walkers in this display are eerily similar to the undead wildlings in the show, with the same hair, same disheveled clothing, and even the same armor. We're impressed. Can we guess what candy this family has ready for trick-or-treating kids? Kit (Harington) Kats? (Little) Butterfingers? The Hound Mounds? Read on to see the photos of this insane Halloween front lawn display, and get ready, because Oct. 31 is going to be a Long Night.

This Game of Thrones Halloween Decor Brings the Great War Right to Your Front Lawn
