22 Gifts For the Young, Scrappy, and Hungry Hamilton Fan

You don't have to have actually seen Hamilton to be a fanatic. Judging by the price and scarcity of tickets, it's far more likely that fanaticism for the Broadway show is more based on the Grammy-winning album than people seeing the production in person. But they really are fanatics — or "faniltons," as they've become known!

If you've got a Hamilton-obsessed one on your holiday shopping list and don't know where to begin (it's not like you could even buy them tickets if you wanted to — the New York production is perpetually sold out), we've got you covered. From t-shirts and necklaces to signed lyric pages, behold the ultimate gift guide for the Hamilton fan who is not throwing away their shot this year!

"I'm Past Patiently Waiting" Tee
$25
from society6.com
Buy Now
Hamilton Pencils
$8
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Happy Hamildays Ugly Sweatshirt
$34
from thespianswag.com
Buy Now
Hamilton Mixtape
$14
from amazon.com
Buy Now
he's now selling digitally signed copies of the lyrics
$39
from teerico.com
Buy Now
Dueling Shots Set
$18
from fishseddy.com
Buy Now
You'll Blow Us All Away Someday Onesie
$18
from etsy.com
Buy Now
set of 10 stickers
$20
from etsy.com
Buy Now
poster for the show at The Public
$12
from amazon.com
Buy Now
I Wish I Wrote Hamlet Tee
$29
from teerico.com
Buy Now
Young Scrappy Hungry Hamilton Vinyl Decal
$4
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Hamilton Grange Hiking Medallion pin
$7
from eparks.com
Buy Now
The Revolutionary Writings of Alexander Hamilton
$15
from amazon.com
Buy Now
I Have a Million Things Hamilton Pencil Case
$16
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Alexander Hamilton costume
$60
from wholesalehalloweencostumes.com
Buy Now
Hamilton: An Adult Coloring Book
$9
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Young, Scrappy & Hungry Hamilton Stacked Stamped Pendant
$20
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Just Like My Country Young Scrappy and Hungry Kids' Hoodie
$33
from kidozi.com
Buy Now
My Name Is Alexander Hamilton T-Shirt
$19
from redbubble.com
Buy Now
The Ten Duel Commandments Tell Your Story Nail Polish Collection
$40
from etsy.com
Buy Now
