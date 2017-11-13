 Skip Nav
Once Upon a Time: 18 Gifts For Diehard Captain Hook Fans

There are plenty of magical Once Upon a Time gifts out there, but there's one storybook character in particular who has caused a huge fan frenzy. If you or your friend just can't get enough of the ruggedly handsome Captain Hook, then you're sure to fall hook, line, and sinker for these equally dashing products this holiday season. Cuddle up with your favorite pirate with a soft throw blanket or wear your heart on your sleeve with a fun graphic tee.

Part of the Crew Spiral Notebook
$12
from redbubble.com
Buy Now
Captain Swan Inspired Bookmark
$10
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Captain Guyliner Throw
$19
from hottopic.com
Buy Now
Captain Hook Typography Throw Pillow
$20
from redbubble.com
Buy Now
Iconic Quotes Studio Pouch
$13
from redbubble.com
Buy Now
Captain Hook Decal
$5
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Girls Coat
$68
from hottopic.com
Buy Now
Captain Swan Candle
$16
from etsy.com
Buy Now
POP! Hook With Excalibur Figure
$8
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Body Pillow
$20
from hottopic.com
Buy Now
Captain Swan Necklace
$18
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Cord Bracelet
$6
from hottopic.com
Buy Now
I'm Hooked T-Shirt
$22
from redbubble.com
Buy Now
POP! Captain Hook Figure
$10
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Quote Poster
$7
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Quote Shirt
$19
from hottopic.com
Buy Now
Mentally Dating Captain Hook Mug
$17
from redbubble.com
Buy Now
Captain Hook Poster
$8
from etsy.com
Buy Now
