15 Scary Gifts For People Who Love Horror Movies

Christmastime may be approaching, but for horror fans, it's the witching hour all year long. If you're looking for some gift ideas for the people in your life who love horror movies, we have you covered. From Blu-rays to jewelry to household decor, there's a little something for everyone — and for everybody's budget, as the gift suggestions range from $3 to over $500. So dig in and find the best spooky stocking stuffer for the horror movie-lover in your life.

Horror Movie Charm Bracelet
$12
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Kitchen Overlord's Dead Delicious Horror Cookbook
$22
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Cannibal Kitchen: A Horror Lover's Cookbook
$20
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Friday the 13th Complete Collection Blu-ray
$570
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Horror Movie Gnomes
$55
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Alfred Hitchcock: Masterpiece Collection
$84
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Horror Movie Jiffy Pop
$5
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Horror Movie "Love" Wooden Sign
$25
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Horror Movie Tile Magnets
$3
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Michael Myers Halloween Holiday Cards
$6
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Hollywood Monsters Purse
$39
from etsy.com
Buy Now
a Shudder subscription
$47
from shudder.com
Buy Now
Love Skull Beaded Pendant Necklace
$148
from macys.com
Buy Now
Spider & Web Double Finger Ring
$55
from macys.com
Buy Now
"Let's Cuddle and Watch Horror Movies" T-Shirt
$15
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Retro VHS Lamp
$20
from etsy.com
Buy Now
