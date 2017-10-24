Watching The Good Place's Gag Reel Is Better Than Going to the Actual Good Place

The Good Place might be known for its ability to deliver one hell of a twist, but the NBC comedy also happens to have a particularly good gag reel. If you need a reason to laugh for 10 minutes straight, might we suggest listening to Kristen Bell stumble over the word "dorkstrop"? Or watching Ted Danson crack up when someone falls asleep in the middle of his scene? Or how about Adam Scott discussing how he's going to poop out some steak in five different ways? Seriously — it's a delight.