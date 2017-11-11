The Best, Most Nostalgic Part of Grey's Anatomy's 300th Episode Is the Music

Can you believe we made it to the 300th episode of Grey's Anatomy? For the landmark occasion, we met tributes to the ghosts of the past. Episode 300 gives nods to some of the best characters that made us fall in love with the show in the first place: George, Izzie, Cristina, Lexie, Mark, and Callie. We even had flashbacks to that iconic title sequence that we'll never be able to get out of our heads. Perhaps most importantly, though, the episode also gives a nod to one of the show's most iconic claims to fame: incredible music. Let's go over the tracks that took us way, way back.