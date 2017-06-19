Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Breaking Down All 5 End Credits Scenes

You may have heard the news that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 would have five end credits scenes and thought, "Not possible." Well, it is possible. And Marvel did it. Five different sequences are spread between the credits for the film, meaning, no, you can't run to the bathroom and come back just for the bonus scene at the end. There's a new scene every two minutes, and one of them means something major for the Marvel Cinematic Universe! Here's everything you need to know, in case you want to leave the theater when the movie, you know, ends.

Kraglin (Sean Gunn) inherits Yondu's magic arrow, but he doesn't yet know how to use it. This first scene is just a funny look at him trying to use his mind to control it and doing pretty poorly. Next up, we see Stakar (Sylvester Stallone) reunited with his fellow Ravagers. Yondu's funeral has brought them together, and they're ready to steal some sh*t. The third scene is the most significant: The High Priestess Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki) has created something that she believes will help her bring down the Guardians and restore her race to power. As the camera pans to a crazy-looking pod, she mutters, "I think I shall call him Adam." This isn't a character we've encountered in the MCU before, but in the comics, Adam Warlock is actually a defender of the galaxy. It's his dark side, Magnus, who becomes a villain. This is definitely a hint at who we may meet in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3! Next up, Baby Groot is growing up! He's now Teenage Groot, playing a high-tech video game. Peter, playing the part of his dad, barges into his room and yells at him about how he's sick of tripping over his vines all the time. Hilarious. And finally, there's a second cameo from Stan Lee (his first comes midmovie). He's telling tales to a group of galactic observers called The Watchers, confirming a long-circulating rumor that he's a member of the group.