Gwendoline Christie Reveals Why Tormund and Brienne's Interactions Make Her "Dissolve"

When it comes to wanting to root for a Game of Thrones couple, the pickings are slim. We've got the incestuous romance between twins Jaime and Cersei Lannister (hard nope), and then Jon Snow and Daenerys's fiery new connection (hot, but sadly still incestuous). It's no wonder the one-sided flirtation between Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju) and Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) is so beloved! While stopping by Late Night on Tuesday, Christie confirmed to Seth Meyers that acting out scenes with Hivju is just as hilarious off screen as it is on, especially when it comes to Tormund's habit for leering away at Brienne.

"It's terrifying, isn't it?" she joked about Hivju's facial expression. "He likes to continue being in character, even off set. We'll be in a dark tent with a gas heater burning away, and he will start chewing a sandwich wildly at me, masticating wildly at me . . . eyes like lasers." She also added that, despite being a classically trained actress, her scenes with Hivju make her "dissolve, without fail."

Same.

