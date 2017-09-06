 Skip Nav
Game of Thrones
27 Game of Thrones Season 8 Theories to Read Until the Show Returns
American Horror Story Cult
24 Reactions to That Absolutely WTF Premiere of American Horror Story: Cult
American Horror Story Cult
Meet the Mysterious New Characters Coming to American Horror Story: Cult

Gwendoline Christie Talking About Tormund and Brienne 2017

Gwendoline Christie Reveals Why Tormund and Brienne's Interactions Make Her "Dissolve"

When it comes to wanting to root for a Game of Thrones couple, the pickings are slim. We've got the incestuous romance between twins Jaime and Cersei Lannister (hard nope), and then Jon Snow and Daenerys's fiery new connection (hot, but sadly still incestuous). It's no wonder the one-sided flirtation between Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju) and Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) is so beloved! While stopping by Late Night on Tuesday, Christie confirmed to Seth Meyers that acting out scenes with Hivju is just as hilarious off screen as it is on, especially when it comes to Tormund's habit for leering away at Brienne.

"It's terrifying, isn't it?" she joked about Hivju's facial expression. "He likes to continue being in character, even off set. We'll be in a dark tent with a gas heater burning away, and he will start chewing a sandwich wildly at me, masticating wildly at me . . . eyes like lasers." She also added that, despite being a classically trained actress, her scenes with Hivju make her "dissolve, without fail."

Same.

Image Source: HBO
Join the conversation
Gwendoline ChristieGame Of ThronesTV
Join The Conversation
Decor Inspiration
You'll Bend the Knee When You See These 15 Game of Thrones Decor Items
by Macy Cate Williams
Funny Reactions to Jaime and Brienne on Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones
23 Game of Thrones Fans Who Had No Chill Over Jaime and Brienne's Reunion
by Laura Marie Meyers
Will There Be Any Dragons After Daenerys?
Game of Thrones
by Sabienna Bowman
Game of Thrones Cast at the 2017 SAG Awards
Award Season
The Cast of Game of Thrones Looks Hotter Than Wildfire at the SAG Awards
by Quinn Keaney
Game of Thrones Cast at the Emmys 2016
Award Season
Screw the Iron Throne — the Game of Thrones Cast Just Ruled the Emmys
by Maggie Pehanick
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds