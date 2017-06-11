Naomi Watts's New Netflix Show Looks Like a Sexy, Scary Mindf*ck

 Skip Nav
If you consider yourself a workaholic, Naomi Watts's latest character just might have you beat. In Netflix's new series, Gypsy, she plays Manhattan therapist Jean Halloway, who seems to have the perfect marriage with her husband, Michael (Billy Crudup). As she delves deeper and deeper into the lives of her patients, however, Jean begins to find herself crossing dangerous boundaries that threaten to unravel everything (and everyone) close to her. As far as psychological thrillers go, the trailer alone will send shivers down your spine, so check it out before it drops on June 30.

