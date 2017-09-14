 Skip Nav
Fall
Fall Movie Preview: 44 Movies You Need to Know About This Fall
Nostalgia
12 Scary Movies From Your Childhood That Probably Made You Wet the Bed
Stranger Things
12 Big Details We Have About Stranger Things Season 2
This Year's Hottest Pop Culture Halloween Costumes For Men

It's time to plan your Halloween costumes, and if you are grasping out at straws for ideas, you've come to the right place. We have plenty of pop-culture-inspired ideas for women, so now we have the list for men. Of course, anyone could be Pennywise this Halloween (but please be careful with that costume, it's very scary). Besides that It costume of the season (I had to), here are the other timely pop culture costumes that would make for the coolest Halloween get-up!

Pennywise From It
Steve Trevor
The Gunslinger From The Dark Tower
Chris From Get Out
Euron Greyjoy From Game of Thrones
Jim Hopper From Stranger Things
Jon Snow From Game of Thrones
Teddy Flood From Westworld
Newt Scamander From Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Jughead From Riverdale
The Night King From Game of Thrones
Baby Groot From Guardians of the Galaxy 2
Tormund Giantsbane From Game of Thrones
The Young Pope
Dustin From Stranger Things
Steve Harrington From Stranger Things
The Mountain From Game of Thrones
Archie From Riverdale
Pop Culture Halloween CostumesHalloweenTVMovies
