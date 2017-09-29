 Skip Nav
Here's How to Watch Harry Potter Anytime
So, there are these eight movies that people seem to like a lot called the Harry Potter series. Maybe you've heard of them? They're kind of a big deal. Unfortunately for fans (and anyone who has a heart or likes magic, really) the final Harry Potter movie premiered six years ago (yeesh). However, that doesn't mean we can't re-watch and re-live the magic all over again.

But how do you go about finding them to watch? The movies are not available on Netflix right now, but there are plenty of other places to go anytime you want to return to Hogwarts.

  • Amazon

    • All eight Harry Potter films are available for purchase on Amazon right now for $13 each, or $4 each to rent for 30 days if you're not ready to fully commit. But come on, who isn't, really? You can also buy all eight DVDs for $52.

  • Google Play

    • If Google is more your style, all of the Harry Potter movies are available for individual purchase on Google Play for $3 each, or all eight at once for $70.

  • Youtube

    • YouTube Movies has all eight Harry Potter movies available for $10 each, and $3 each to rent for 30 days.

  • iTunes

    • You can buy or rent all the Harry Potter movies on iTunes — just head to the iTunes Store. The movies are available to buy for $15 each or to rent for $4 each. You can also buy all eight movies at once for $85.

  • DIRECTV Cinema

    • If you've got a DIRECTV account you can buy or rent the Harry Potter movies to stream instantly. They're $4 to rent or $15 to buy.

  • Bonus: Freeform

    • Trying to avoid shelling out money to watch the movies? Bookmark the schedule for the Freeform channel. Harry Potter Weekend marathons are pretty common there, and you don't even have to push any buttons to get the next movie to start! You can also usually count on seeing at least one of the movies in their upcoming 13 Nights of Halloween.

    Happy watching!
