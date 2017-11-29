 Skip Nav
Harry Styles Basically Turned the VS Fashion Show Into His Own Private Rock Concert
Avengers Infinity War
Avengers: Infinity War — Everything You Need to Know, in 1 Place
Holiday Entertainment
The 18 Best Christmas Movies You Can Watch on Netflix
Movie Trailers
The Avengers Face Their Deadliest Mission Yet in the Epic Infinity War Trailer

Harry Styles Performing at 2017 VS Fashion Show Video

Harry Styles Basically Turned the VS Fashion Show Into His Own Private Rock Concert

If you want someone to kick off your fashion show with a bang, trust no one but Harry Styles. The former One Direction singer was one of the performers at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show this year, where he slayed the runway just as expertly as the models. He started the annual event with his latest single, "Kiwi" (above), and later performed his very-fitting hit, "Only Angel." All eyes might have initially been on the diverse array of models strutting their wings, but Styles's electric performances totally stole the show. Just ask Twitter!

