Harry Styles Basically Turned the VS Fashion Show Into His Own Private Rock Concert

If you want someone to kick off your fashion show with a bang, trust no one but Harry Styles. The former One Direction singer was one of the performers at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show this year, where he slayed the runway just as expertly as the models. He started the annual event with his latest single, "Kiwi" (above), and later performed his very-fitting hit, "Only Angel." All eyes might have initially been on the diverse array of models strutting their wings, but Styles's electric performances totally stole the show. Just ask Twitter!

