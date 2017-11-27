 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Every Performer You'll See During the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Fall
Fall Movie Preview: 45 Movies You Need to Know About
Best of 2017
23 Beloved Shows We Said Goodbye to in 2017
Holiday Entertainment
The 18 Best Christmas Movies You Can Watch on Netflix

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 Performers

Every Performer You'll See During the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Needed a reason to get through those long, exhausting conversations with the family on Thanksgiving? Boy, do I have good news for you: the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is almost here! The show has already been filmed, and among the performers was the ever-so-fashionable (and adorable) Harry Styles, who donned a dapper mint tuxedo as he performed his hit song "Only Angel." He also shared a high-five moment with Karlie Kloss, and wow, ultimate celeb friendship goals.

Miguel and Leslie Odom Jr. (fingers crossed he casually belts the entire Hamilton soundtrack) are also among the other stellar singers who performed at the extravaganza. Set in Shanghai, there are also two ultratalented, local sensations: singer-songwriter Jane Zhang and classical pianist Li Yundi.

As usual, we couldn't be more excited to watch the show, but add Styles and Odom Jr. into the mix? We're stoked. Watch them sing as the Angels strut their stuff on the runway on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison
Join the conversation
Harry StylesVictoria's Secret Fashion ShowMusicVictoria's SecretTV
Harry Styles
Fans Defend Harry Styles After He's Groped on Stage
by Sen Ayané
Christmas Love Songs
Spotify
Listen to the Ultimate Romantic Christmas Playlist
by Lisette Mejia
Latin Holiday Songs
Holiday
25+ Latin Songs That Make For the Perfect Holiday Playlist
by Vivian Nunez
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber's Songs About Each Other
Celebrity Couples
An Exhaustive List of All the Songs Selena and Justin Have Written About Each Other
by Monica Sisavat
Harry Styles Groped on Stage at We Can Survive Concert
Harry Styles
We Need to Talk About Why Harry Styles Being Groped on Stage Is So Not OK
by Hedy Phillips
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds