 Skip Nav
Netflix
The 54 New Movies You Need to Watch on Netflix in September
Cole Sprouse
Riverdale's Season 2 Poster Contains a Telling Hint About Jughead's Emotional Storyline
Game of Thrones
55 Reactions We Had to Watching This Week's Absolutely Absurd Episode of Game of Thrones
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
12 Great High School Shows to Watch on Netflix

No, you do not have to be in high school to love watching TV shows (or movies) about high schools. Years after getting my diploma, teen dramas and comedies are still one of my favorite TV genres. Lucky for me, they're all over Netflix. Whether you're looking for a boost of nostalgia (like Gilmore Girls) or you're hoping to catch up on a show that's still on, there are tons of great high-school-centric series that you can watch right now. Take a look to get my recommendations and swoon over the guys you would have loved to go to high school with!

Related
27 Vintage Shows on Netflix You Need to Binge Next
Where to Stream Your Favorite College-Set TV Shows

The Wonder Years
Freaks and Geeks
One Tree Hill
Skins
90210
The Secret Life of the American Teenager
Gossip Girl
The Vampire Diaries
Friday Night Lights
The Carrie Diaries
Gilmore Girls
Pretty Little Liars
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Netflix RoundupNostalgiaNetflixBack To SchoolTV
Join The Conversation
Nostalgia
by Hilary White
13 Reasons Why Season 2 Details
13 Reasons Why
5 Things We Know About 13 Reasons Why Season 2
by Maggie Pehanick
Ole Miss Dorm Rooms
Decorating Tips
8 Insanely Over-The-Top Dorm Rooms You Need to See to Believe
by Adrienne Holland
Types of Teachers
Teachers
The 12 Teachers You Meet on the First Day of School
by Alessia Santoro
Couples Halloween Costumes Inspired by Celebrities
Nostalgia
17 Old-School Celebrity Couples to Be For Halloween
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds