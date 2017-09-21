 Skip Nav
Game of Thrones
27 Game of Thrones Season 8 Theories to Read Until the Show Returns
Fall TV
Stranger Things Age Investigation: How Old Are the Kids in the Cast?
Star Wars
So Many Star Wars: The Last Jedi Pictures Have Been Revealed
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
21 Hocus Pocus Tattoos That We Found "Quite Lovely," Thank You Very Much

Sorry, Hocus Pocus fans, but you're not really dedicated until you've got a Thackery Binx tattoo. At least, that's what we have come to believe after discovering the world of body art inspired by the classic '90s Halloween film! A permanent tribute to your nostalgic favorite is a fun way to keep Halloween alive all year long, and these 21 tattoos are the perfect place to start for inspiration.

Which one is your favorite? While we're partial to the Sanderson sisters portraits, each one of these is incredible! Time to run amok, amok, amok in the tattoo parlor.

Related
These Stephen King Tattoos Will Make Any Horror Buff Itchy For New Ink

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Halloween EntertainmentThe '90sNostalgiaHocus PocusTattoosDisneyHalloween
Join The Conversation
Parenting
The Highs and Lows of Being a Mom on Halloween
by Lisette Mejia
Sophia Loren Pictures
Nostalgia
by Brittney Stephens
Who Was Marilyn Monroe Married To?
Marilyn Monroe
by Brittney Stephens
Most Popular Halloween Costumes 2017
Game of Thrones
These Are the Top 10 Halloween Costumes of 2017
by Brinton Parker
Tweets About Hocus Pocus
Nostalgia
25 People Whose Love For Hocus Pocus Burns Brighter Than the Black Flame Candle
by Brinton Parker
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds