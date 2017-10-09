7 Horror Movie and TV Locations You Can Visit in Real Life

When it comes to the scariest horror movies ever, there's a lot that can contribute to audience terror. There are ghosts and possessive demons; there are witches and monsters and serial killers. But perhaps one of the most terrifying facets of the horror realm is the idea of a haunted location. It could be a house, a hotel, or perhaps a stately apartment building. And while most horror movies are filmed on sound stages, some have snatched up real-life locations to bring their scares into reality.