 Skip Nav
Comic-Con
Try Not to Lose Your Mind Over the Emotional New Justice League Trailer
Stranger Things
Every Single Thing You Need to Know About Stranger Things Before Watching Season 2
Netflix
Hot Damn, Netflix Has an AMAZING Selection of Horror Movies Right Now
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
7 Horror Movie and TV Locations You Can Visit in Real Life

When it comes to the scariest horror movies ever, there's a lot that can contribute to audience terror. There are ghosts and possessive demons; there are witches and monsters and serial killers. But perhaps one of the most terrifying facets of the horror realm is the idea of a haunted location. It could be a house, a hotel, or perhaps a stately apartment building. And while most horror movies are filmed on sound stages, some have snatched up real-life locations to bring their scares into reality.

Related
13 Iconic Horror Movies Inspired by Real-Life Events

The Murder House From American Horror Story's First Season
The Apartment Building Featured in Rosemary's Baby
The Fated Staircase From The Exorcist
The Cursed House of The Amityville Horror
The Haunted Hotel From The Shining
The Witchy Mansion From American Horror Story: Coven
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Travel InspirationHorrorHalloweenTravelTVMovies
Wellness
10 Wellness Getaways For Every Kind of Traveler
by Lindsay Paige Stein
Airplane Tattoos
Tattoos
by Nicole Yi
Elvis Presley and Audrey Hepburn Costume Ideas
Halloween
Elvis and Audrey Costume Ideas For Couples That Will Be a Big (Little) Hit This Halloween
by Tara Block
Madrid Travel Tips
Travel
How to Spend an Unforgettable 72 Hours in Madrid
by Kathryn McLamb
Taking a Baby Trick-or-Treating
Babies
Can You Please Not Take Your Baby Trick-or-Treating?
by Rita Templeton
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds