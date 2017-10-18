 Skip Nav
Hush Is a Terrifying, Brilliant Horror Movie, and It's on Netflix
Star Wars: Everything We Know About the Han Solo Spinoff Movie (Including the Title!)
Mindhunter: Your New Netflix Obsession Has (Terrifying) Roots in Reality
10 Beyond Disturbing Horror Movies That Have Made People Pass Out

Of all genres, horror films elicit the most varied and complex of responses. There are screamers, and then there are the people who laugh at the screamers — even if they're just as frightened. Then there are the poor unfortunate souls amongst us experience the most unpleasant physical symptoms: the fainters. Yes, some horror films are so frightening and gruesome that they have made people faint. From Psycho to Raw, we've dug up some scariest films that have sent people out of the screening room and straight into ambulance stretchers.

The Best Horror Movies of 2017 — So Far
Raw
The Exorcist
Saw III
Bite
V/H/S
Psycho
Goodnight Mommy
Les Yeux Sans Visage
Grace
The Blair Witch Project
