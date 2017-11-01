 Skip Nav
Netflix
These 46 New Titles Coming to Netflix in November Will Help You Survive Thanksgiving
Fall
Fall Movie Preview: 45 Movies You Need to Know About
Netflix
Hot Damn, Netflix Has an AMAZING Selection of Horror Movies Right Now

Will There Be House of Cards Spinoffs?

House of Cards Is Ending, but a Few Spin-Offs Are Reportedly in the Works

News broke on Oct. 29 that House of Cards is ending after its sixth season hot on the heels of sexual harassment allegations against the show's star and executive producer, Kevin Spacey. Although there was no official word on whether or not the show was originally intended to continue on for a few more seasons after its sixth installment, the showrunners will now promptly wrap up Frank and Claire Underwood's stories. That won't be the end of the dark political universe House of Cards has built, however.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that a number of spin-offs about the drama are in the works at Netflix. Concrete information about the nature of the new series is still under wraps (Netflix declined to comment on the news), but some sources hinted that dangerously loyal chief of staff Doug Stamper (Michael Kelly) and the journalists who work to expose government corruption (similar to the Janine Skorsky and Tom Hammerschmidt characters from earlier seasons) might be the focus of one. Another idea would leave Washington altogether, dropping audiences in the world of Wall Street's most elite, politically savvy power brokers (think: Raymond Tusk).

With the sixth and final season of House of Cards expected to arrive in 2018, we can likely look forward to spin-offs dropping on Netflix in 2019 and beyond.

Image Source: Netflix
Join the conversation
Entertainment NewsHouse Of CardsNetflixTV
Uber
The Best Halloween Features You Can Find in Your Favorite Apps Right Now
by Chelsea Hassler
What Not to Post on Facebook
Tech Tips
6 Things You Should Never Post on Facebook
by Lisette Mejia
Facebook Math Puzzle
Facebook
Try Solving This Math Puzzle That Is Making People Go Crazy on Facebook
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How to Sell on Facebook Marketplace
Facebook
Facebook Shares 6 Insider Tips For Selling Items on Its New Marketplace
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Why I Deleted My Facebook App
Facebook
The 1 Move That Made Me a Better Mom, Instantly
by Denise Stirk
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds