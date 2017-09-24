This Detail Could Explain How Rebecca and Miguel Get Together on This Is Us

In the first few episodes of This Is Us, it seems like Jack and Rebecca have it all together: a picture-perfect marriage, three beautiful children, a love story for the books, the list goes on. But as the series unfolds, we begin to see the cracks in their relationship and even more tragically, how their lives turn out. The show is full of shocking twists, but one of the biggest yet has to be that Jack is no longer alive in present day and Rebecca is married to his best friend Miguel. While we're still not sure how either of those things happened, guest director Regina King's latest tidbit about season two could be an indication that we'll get answers very soon.

During the Emmys, the actress revealed that we'll actually get to meet Kate, Kevin, and Randall in a different decade. Since we've already seen the Big Three as children, teenagers, and 36-year-olds, my plausible guess is that we'll finally get to see them as young adults. Not only does this mean we'll get to see Beth and Randall's first meeting and Kevin tie the knot with Sophie, but it also might reveal how Rebecca and Miguel fall in love.

Since the Big Three are still teenagers when Jack dies, it isn't far-fetched that his best friend Miguel will do all he can to help the Pearson family. But maybe as he's comforting them, he ends up bonding with Rebecca over their mutual loss. In fact, that could actually explain why the Big Three resent him so much. As they're going through these pivotal moments in their adult lives without their father, they have to watch as their mom falls for, and eventually marries, his best friend.