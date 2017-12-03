How to Get Your First Novel Published (From Someone Who Did It)

Let me start by saying, I'm not an expert. Much of the enigmatic world of publishing is a mystery to me. I'm a novice. A newbie. A greenhorn. You have every right to scoff at me, not trust me, throw my advice out the window, and do your own damn thing!

HOWEVER.

I have somehow managed to wade through the muddy waters of publishing and find my way to the other side, and maybe (maybe!) I have a few tips that might help you navigate your own journey.

1. Write a Really Good Book!

There's a system in place in this scary world of publishing. A system of submissions, agents, more submissions, editors, edits, deadlines, and finally, somewhere down the line, a published product. This system is designed to find the best books being written by writers today and get them out to the public. So, what can you do to hack into this system? The simplest and best way is to write a book that demands to be read, a book that no agent or editor can ignore. This seems like obvious advice, and it is, but I have to mention it, because it is, far and away, the best thing you can do to get yourself published! If you do this, you can pretty much skip the rest of the list.

2. Keep Improving

It's never too late to learn. Even incredibly successful authors can always get better. With that in mind, keep improving. Read books on craft. Take classes (I'd recommend this program). Take an internships (like this one). Join a writing group. And, of course, keep reading and writing. Do whatever it takes to make yourself into the best writer you can possibly be.

3. Network

You've probably heard it said that, in the world of publishing, "It's all about who you know." Some agents don't even take submissions from writers who aren't referred to them by someone in the industry. But don't let this discourage you. In fact, take heart, because I myself am a prime example of an author who made it from the dreaded slush pile and into the hands of publishers without any specific "in." However, it doesn't hurt to network. It doesn't hurt to go to events, meet other authors, agents, publishers. Get your hands dirty, make connections, attend conventions, force yourself to talk to that editor in the corner of the room over there even though you're terrified and sweating through your shirt. And, as I mentioned in the previous step, sign up for writing courses that not only provide instruction from great writers, but also connect authors with agents and editors working in the business. It's not necessarily about who you know, but, let's be honest, it can't possibly hurt!



4. Research

So you've finished your novel. You're ready to send it out into the world and spend the next year waiting for an agent to respond, and by waiting, I mean endlessly refreshing your Gmail until your fingers bleed. But before you spam a hundred different agents, there's a way to vastly improve your chances of a positive reply. And that way is through research. Plumb the internet for agencies (consider starting with New-York-based agencies) and read up on all of their agents. Find the agent that represents books similar to yours, one whose preferences best match your novel's genre. Then, tailor each submission to that agent. Tell them why you're submitting to them, tell them you enjoyed one of their author's novels, show them that you did your research and are submitting your manuscript to them for a very specific reason. This will help get you noticed in an agent's inbox, which is otherwise inundated with authors such as yourself, desperately seeking attention.

5. Don't Quit!

I could try and write something inspirational here about not giving up, believing in your dreams, and all that good stuff . . . instead, all I'll say is: If you CAN quit, do. If you're a writer, you'll understand.

6. Get Lucky

I'm sorry. I wish this weren't the case. But in all honesty, I think there is a healthy dash of luck involved in getting published. You have to write the right book for the right market and get it in front of the right people at the right time. So rub that rabbit's foot, cross your fingers, spit over bridges, and do whatever else you gotta do to get on the right side of the luck goblin.

7. Enjoy the Process

It's easy to get caught up in all of this. To think, if only I get my book published, then I'll be happy. The problem is, living in a world of "if only" is a never-ending cycle. If only I could get an agent. If only my book becomes a bestseller. If only I get that movie deal. If only. If you don't listen to any of the above tips, listen to this one: learn to enjoy the process. You have to love writing, creating, being creative, and expressing yourself. You have to find excitement in treasure hunting for the right agent, in crafting your perfect pitch, and in throwing away that draft and starting again. I'm not saying you have to like getting rejection letters. The minute you love rejection letters is the minute your career is over. Sure, you can use rejection letters to inspire you to improve, but I say HATE those rejections, just don't let them derail you. Be excited that no one can stop you from writing and doing what you love. I truly believe that letting go of the "if only" mentality and enjoying the journey will not only help you become a happier person (and the world needs more happy people), but it really will make you a better writer.

Tyrell Johnson is a writer and editor originally from Bellingham, WA. He currently lives in Kelowna, British Columbia, with his wife, two kids, and a Siberian Husky. His debut novel, The Wolves of Winter, is a postapocalyptic thriller out in January 2018.