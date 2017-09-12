 Skip Nav
Best of 2017
24 Beloved Shows That Are Ending in 2017
Music
Over 50 Romantic Country Songs For Your First Dance
American Horror Story Cult
34 Things About This Week's American Horror Story: Cult That Had Us Hyperventilating
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
All 7 Nightmarish Clowns From American Horror Story: Cult

American Horror Story: Cult may be weaving one tale of terror surrounding the election and humiliated men and what happens when they lash out — which is scary in a pointed-commentary way — but this season of Ryan Murphy's horror anthology is also letting loose with a marauding gang of murderous clowns, which is scary in the 100-percent-OMG-nightmare-fuel way.

So far we count seven clowns on the show — if you don't count the politicians, ba-dump-bum! — so here is your guide to the clowns of AHS: Cult.

Related
24 Reactions to That Absolutely WTF Premiere of American Horror Story: Cult

Twisty
Trifaccia clown
. . . may or may not have been in bed with Ally. Jury's still out as to what is real and what's a hallucination.
Satanist clown
Little-girl clown
Brainy clown
Toothy clown
. . . the two clowns gettin' down on the watermelon.
Harlequin clown
. . . he's the clown who Ally may or may not have seen jerking off into the soup at the restaurant. Ewwww.
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
American Horror Story: CultAmerican Horror Story CultAmerican Horror StoryFall TVTV
Join The Conversation
Fall TV
Fall TV: See When Your Favorite Shows Are Premiering This Year
by Quinn Keaney
Are the Clowns Real on American Horror Story: Cult?
Fall TV
Why the Clowns May Not Be American Horror Story: Cult's True Villains
by Sabienna Bowman
What Happened to Twisty on American Horror Story?
Fall TV
The Exceedingly Creepy Way Twisty Connects AHS: Freak Show to AHS: Cult
by Ryan Roschke
Where to Watch Outlander
Outlander
by Andrea Reiher
Who Does Lena Dunham Play on American Horror Story: Cult?
Lena Dunham
Lena Dunham Is Playing a Real-Life Radical Feminist With a Violent History on AHS: Cult
by Perri Konecky
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds