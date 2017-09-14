 Skip Nav
Fall
Fall Movie Preview: 44 Movies You Need to Know About This Fall
Nostalgia
12 Scary Movies From Your Childhood That Probably Made You Wet the Bed
Stranger Things
12 Big Details We Have About Stranger Things Season 2

How Many Emmys Has Julia Louis Dreyfus Won?

The Number of Emmys Julia Louis-Dreyfus Has Won May Surprise You

If awards were handed out for best worst dancing, Julia Louis-Dreyfus would have an extra Emmy to add to her mantle. But even without the bonus statuette for Elaine Benes's epic moves, the former Seinfeld star has plenty of statuettes to her name.

Last September, Louis-Dreyfus actually broke a record by earning her sixth Emmy for lead actress in a comedy and her eighth overall (including one for producing). Prior to that win, the actress had maintained a three-way tie with Candice Bergen and Mary Tyler Moore for most lead actress wins.

Louis-Dreyfus starting racking up Emmys in 1996, when she won outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for Seinfeld (she'd been nominated each year since 1992). Surprisingly, that was her only solo win for the sitcom; she was nominated seven times between 1992 and 1998. Her next win would be a full decade later for The New Adventures of Old Christine. That was Louis-Dreyfus's first outstanding lead actress in a comedy series award (she was nominated but lost the following four years) and, of course, a foreshadowing of future triumphs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beginning in 2013, she has earned an annual Emmy in the same category for her portrayal of Veep's Selina Meyer. But acting's not Louis-Dreyfus's only talent: in 2016, as an executive producer for Veep, she scored another award.

This year, Louis-Dreyfus stands to break even more records: if she wins, she'll tie Cloris Leachman, who's also racked up eight Emmys as a performer, and she could nab the record for most wins by a performer for the same role (she's currently tied with Candice Bergen for Murphy Brown and Don Knotts for The Andy Griffith Show; they each have five).

Of course, Louis-Dreyfus has even more awards on her shelf, thanks to the two outstanding comedy series wins earned by Veep and one for Seinfeld.

Our greatest hope? To see Louis-Dreyfus celebrate a record-breaking win with a little Elaine boogie.

Image Source: Everett Collection
Join the conversation
VeepAward SeasonJulia Louis-DreyfusEmmy Awards
Join The Conversation
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Pulls a Total Mom Move at Her Son's Basketball Game
by Kelsie Gibson
Why Didn't 13 Reasons Why Get an Emmy Nomination?
Emmy Awards
The Internet Has a Lot of Feelings About 13 Reasons Why's Emmys Snub
by Quinn Keaney
Sofia Vergara Eats Sandwich at Emmys 2016
Sofia Vergara
Remember That Time Sofia Vergara Ate a PB&J at the Emmys and Became Your Favorite Person
by Alessandra Foresto
What Time Do the 2017 Emmys Air?
Award Season
by Quinn Keaney
Julia Louis-Dreyfus's Emmy Awards Acceptance Speech 2016
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
The Heartbreaking Reason Julia Louis-Dreyfus Cried Through Her Emmys Speech
by Ryan Roschke
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds