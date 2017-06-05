How Old Is the Cast of 13 Reasons Why? An Age Investigation

If you're not already obsessing over 13 Reasons Why, it's time to press "play" on the first episode. Netflix's adaptation of the Jay Asher novel has captured our full attention, thanks in large part to the cast. The main characters (save for the parents) are all in high school; we meet most of them during their sophomore year, then see them as they return to school after the Summer as juniors. The actors, however, are all slightly older than their onscreen counterparts. I wanted to know just how much older, so I did some digging. Here are all the ages I could find — a few of the actors have managed to keep their real ages a secret! (I'm looking at you, Christian Navarro.)