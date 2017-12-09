Netflix Gives Jessica Jones an Official Season 2 Release Date

Try not to get in the way. pic.twitter.com/ABVluVN7El — Jessica Jones (@JessicaJones) December 9, 2017

Ever since it was announced that Jessica Jones had been renewed for season two back in January 2016, we've been desperate for more details about Netflix's superhero show. Sure, we can pore over the clever season one Easter eggs for the hundredth time or check out star Krysten Ritter's debut novel, but it just isn't the same as watching our favorite foul-mouthed P.I. do her thing. Fortunately, the second season has just been given an official premiere date by the streaming giant via Twitter.

Jessica Jones will set out to handle some unfinished business in the award-winning series starting on March 8, 2018. The season will have 13 episodes, as per usual with Netflix's Marvel shows, and will focus on Jessica attempting to recover from her interactions with Killgrave (David Tennant) in season one while also kicking a ton of ass. The brief trailer also hints at a deeper dive into her friendship with Trish (Rachael Taylor) and a smokin' hot new love interest (sorry, Luke Cage). Sign us all the way up.