 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Netflix Gives Jessica Jones an Official Season 2 Release Date
Game of Thrones
The Top 20 TV Shows of 2017
Arie Luyendyk Jr.
Meet the 29 Women Competing For Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Heart on The Bachelor
Music
40 Steamy Songs That Probably Made It Onto Your Sex Playlist This Year

Jessica Jones Season 2 Premiere Date

Netflix Gives Jessica Jones an Official Season 2 Release Date

Ever since it was announced that Jessica Jones had been renewed for season two back in January 2016, we've been desperate for more details about Netflix's superhero show. Sure, we can pore over the clever season one Easter eggs for the hundredth time or check out star Krysten Ritter's debut novel, but it just isn't the same as watching our favorite foul-mouthed P.I. do her thing. Fortunately, the second season has just been given an official premiere date by the streaming giant via Twitter.

Jessica Jones will set out to handle some unfinished business in the award-winning series starting on March 8, 2018. The season will have 13 episodes, as per usual with Netflix's Marvel shows, and will focus on Jessica attempting to recover from her interactions with Killgrave (David Tennant) in season one while also kicking a ton of ass. The brief trailer also hints at a deeper dive into her friendship with Trish (Rachael Taylor) and a smokin' hot new love interest (sorry, Luke Cage). Sign us all the way up.

Image Source: Netflix
Join the conversation
Jessica JonesEntertainment NewsNetflixTV
Jenna Dewan Tatum
The 411 on the "Coolaser" Skin Treatment Celebs Swear By
by Catherine Conelly
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds