8 of the Most OMG Moments From The Defenders

Marvel's The Defenders burst onto the TV scene this weekend, gathering everyone's favorite NYC crime fighters together in one place for an eight-episode roller coaster ride. On top of all the crazy fight scenes and the return of a key character, the Netflix series leaves off on a huge cliffhanger that sets up Daredevil season three. Although it was hard to narrow them down, here are our favorite most shocking moments from The Defenders' first season (because of course there is going to be a season two), but be warned of spoilers ahead.

1. Elektra Isn't Dead Anymore

After dying in Daredevil season two, Elektra (Elodie Yung) is resurrected by Alexandra (Sigourney Weaver), the leader of big-bad group the Hand. Elektra is now "Black Sky," a nearly unbeatable fighter with crazy ninja skills. She proves to be a worthy adversary to the Defenders, but Alexandra gets more than she bargained for, because . . .

2. Elektra Kills Alexandra

Nothing like Dr. Frankenstein's monster turning on him, huh? Elektra starts to realize that she's so powerful that she doesn't need to answer to Alexandra anymore, so she kills her "mother" and takes over as leader of the Hand. We'll confess, we did not see this one coming at all because Weaver is such a presence in the season up to that point. It makes total sense that Elektra turns on her, but at the time it still feels really shocking.

3. Elektra Also Kills Stick

Speaking of shocking, it's a huge bummer when Elektra turns on her former master, Stick (Scott Glenn), killing him with a sword through the chest. It's in the name of saving Danny Rand, aka Iron Fist (Finn Jones), because the Hand needs him (and also the show can't kill off one of its title characters), but that doesn't make it any less sad.

4. Stick's Big Escape

Before Elektra kills him, Alexandra kidnaps Stick to learn more about Iron Fist, but Alexandra vastly underestimates his self-preservation instincts. He escapes Alexandra's clutches by cutting off his own hand with a sword and crawling out through a vent. It might be the most badass thing in the whole season.

5. Heads Up

Oh, and Stick also decapitates Hand member Sowande (Babs Olusanmokun) with a sword and then sends his head to the rest of the Hand in a box. You're the best, Stick. RIP.

6. That Subway Scene



Amid all the fighting and drama is an amazing little scene where Luke Cage (Mike Colter), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), and Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) have to take the subway like normies. The icing on the cake is Jessica stealing a beer from a passed-out dude and chugging it, deadpanning, "It's been a long week."

7. Misty Loses an Arm

NYPD's Det. Misty Knight (Simone Missick) plays a pretty big part in the season, wanting to work with the Defenders to bring down the Hand, but also hesitating to trust these vigilantes because they're working (way, way) outside of the law. She eventually fights alongside them at the Midland Circle Financial building, but ends up losing an arm for her trouble. It's OK, though, because this means big things are coming for her. In the comics, Tony Stark (aka Iron Man) replaces Misty's arm with a bionic one, and she goes on to start a PI firm with Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick). How great would that be as another MCU Netflix series?

8. The Cliffhanger

The final scene features a comatose Matt waking up under the care of some nuns, one of whom can be heard saying, "Get Maggie, tell her he's awake." This Maggie is actually Maggie Murdock, Matt's mother. She left Matt and his father, Jack, when Matt was just a baby to become a nun. Judging by this cliffhanger, Maggie is going to play a big role in Daredevil season three.