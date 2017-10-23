 Skip Nav
Let John Hughes's Classic Movies Inspire Your Nostalgic Halloween Costume

So many classic comedies can be traced back to the late, great John Hughes. He either wrote, directed, or produced some of the funniest and most relatable movies of the '80s and early '90s. This Halloween, celebrate the genius filmmaker by dressing up as one of his iconic characters. These ideas are perfect if you're going solo (Ferris Bueller) or with a group (The Breakfast Club) to your seasonal festivity of choice this year. Take a look through, and don't forget to check out all our Halloween costume ideas!

The Griswolds From Vacation
Samantha Baker From Sixteen Candles
Kevin McCallister From Home Alone
Harry and Marv From Home Alone
Ferris, Sloane, and Cameron From Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Buzz From Home Alone
The Geeks From Sixteen Candles
Uncle Buck
Neal and Del From Planes, Trains & Automobiles
Lisa From Weird Science
Gary and the Geeks From Weird Science
The Newton Family From Beethoven
Economics Teacher From Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Principal Ed Rooney From Ferris Bueller's Day Off
The Breakfast Club
