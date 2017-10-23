Let John Hughes's Classic Movies Inspire Your Nostalgic Halloween Costume

So many classic comedies can be traced back to the late, great John Hughes. He either wrote, directed, or produced some of the funniest and most relatable movies of the '80s and early '90s. This Halloween, celebrate the genius filmmaker by dressing up as one of his iconic characters. These ideas are perfect if you're going solo (Ferris Bueller) or with a group (The Breakfast Club) to your seasonal festivity of choice this year. Take a look through, and don't forget to check out all our Halloween costume ideas!