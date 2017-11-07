Jordan Fisher and Corbin Bleu Are the Musical Duo We Never Knew We Needed on DWTS

Jordan Fisher has been dominating the competition on Dancing With the Stars, and on Monday night, he took things up a notch by teaming up with former contestant, Corbin Bleu. The talented musical stars certainly made hearts flutter when they performed a salsa with pro Lindsay Arnold for the show's special trio night. Aside from flaunting their bare chests in matching purple shirts, the two set the dance floor on fire with their incredible moves. Seriously, we need these two to do a musical together, ASAP! Maybe a cross between Grease and High School Musical?