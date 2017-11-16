 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Jordan Fisher Deserves the Mirror Ball Trophy After This Impressive DWTS Performance
Books
9 Books That Became TV Shows This Year
American Horror Story Cult
Wait, Did American Horror Story: Cult Just Secretly Connect Back to Coven?
Fall TV
Who Is the Killer on Riverdale? Let's Break Down the Most Likely Suspects

Jordan Fisher Dancing With the Stars Semifinals Video

Jordan Fisher Deserves the Mirror Ball Trophy After This Impressive DWTS Performance

The competition is really heating up on Dancing With the Stars. During the semifinals on Monday night, the remaining contestants showed off their best moves as they re-created dances by past couples. While we were certainly impressed by the routines, it was Jordan Fisher and his partner Lindsay Arnold that really left our jaws on the floor as they did the jive to Tina Turner's "Proud Mary." Aside from nailing their fancy footwork, the pair made us flip over their triple cartwheel. If Fisher doesn't end up in the final three, we will be shocked.

Join the conversation
Jordan FisherDancing With The StarsReality TVTV
Frankie Muniz
DWTS: Frankie Muniz Goes Full Justin Timberlake During His *NSYNC Performance
by Kelsie Gibson
Drew Scott Posts Nearly Naked Picture
Dancing with the Stars
This Nearly Naked Property Brother Is Ready to Take Center Stage
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Jordan Fisher Moana Performance on Dancing With the Stars
Dancing with the Stars
Jordan Fisher Danced to His Own Disney Song on DWTS and Earned a Perfect Score
by Kelsie Gibson
Jordan Fisher Contemporary Dance on Dancing With the Stars
Dancing with the Stars
You Won't Be Able to Stop Crying After Jordan Fisher's Nearly Perfect DWTS Performance
by Kelsie Gibson
Jordan Fisher and Corbin Bleu on Dancing With the Stars
Dancing with the Stars
Jordan Fisher and Corbin Bleu Are the Musical Duo We Never Knew We Needed on DWTS
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds