Jordan Fisher Deserves the Mirror Ball Trophy After This Impressive DWTS Performance

The competition is really heating up on Dancing With the Stars. During the semifinals on Monday night, the remaining contestants showed off their best moves as they re-created dances by past couples. While we were certainly impressed by the routines, it was Jordan Fisher and his partner Lindsay Arnold that really left our jaws on the floor as they did the jive to Tina Turner's "Proud Mary." Aside from nailing their fancy footwork, the pair made us flip over their triple cartwheel. If Fisher doesn't end up in the final three, we will be shocked.