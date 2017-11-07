 Skip Nav
Netflix
These 46 New Titles Coming to Netflix in November Will Help You Survive Thanksgiving
American Idol
Set Your DVRs! The American Idol Reboot Finally Has a Premiere Date
Celebrity Interviews
Broad City's Abbi Jacobson on Giving Back During the Holidays and That Infamous Blue Bandage Dress
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Dancing With the Stars: Find Out Who Got Eliminated

Dancing With the Stars season 25 is already in full swing (pun intended). After the contestants wowed the audience with their impressive dance moves, the show sent home another contestant on Monday. See the full cast ahead, and keep checking back each week to see who is still in the running for the mirror ball trophy!

Related
All 24 Celebrities Who Have Won Dancing With the Stars
Barbara Corcoran and Keo Motsepe
Debbie Gibson and Alan Bersten
Derek Fisher and Sharna Burgess
Sasha Pieterse and Gleb Savchenko
Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd
Vanessa Lachey and Maksim Chmerkovskiy
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev
Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke
Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy
Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold
Drew Scott and Emma Slater
Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson
Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Dancing With The StarsReality TVTV
Dancing with the Stars
This Nearly Naked Property Brother Is Ready to Take Center Stage
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Who Has Won Dancing With the Stars?
Fall TV
All 24 Celebrities Who Have Won Dancing With the Stars
by Kelsie Gibson
Nick Lachey Jazz Performance on Dancing with the Stars
Nick Lachey
No Matter How Hard You Try, You Won't Be Able to Look Away From Nick Lachey's '80s Number on DWTS
by Kelsie Gibson
Frankie Muniz Dancing to NSYNC on Dancing With the Stars
Frankie Muniz
DWTS: Frankie Muniz Goes Full Justin Timberlake During His *NSYNC Performance
by Kelsie Gibson
Jonathan Scott Joins Drew on Dancing With the Stars
Dancing with the Stars
Jonathan Scott Made Jaws Drop When He Joined Twin Brother Drew on DWTS
by Maggie Winterfeldt
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds